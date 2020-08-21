Project: The Kenya Medical Research Institute in collaboration with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine conduct research activities related to malaria, HIV, tuberculosis and other diseases. The Anti-Malarial Pregnancy Registry (APR) is a partnership co-led by the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) to establish a pregnancy registry to help fill the data gap on the use of antimalarial medicines during pregnancy. This international partnership will involve local investigators, regulators, database management experts, pharmacovigilance experts, and others. The project has the following position to fill:

POSITION: Research Administrator (1 position) — Job Group KMR 6

LOCATION: Homabay

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will entail:-

Assisting in preparation of study documents

Supporting in reading and interpreting requirements for project initiation and implementation

Contributing to preparation of projects reports for Principal investigator

Support in maintaining project schedules for reporting

Support initiation, implementation monitoring and closure of project

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Public Health, any relevant Social Science or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application and at least one statistical software package e.g. STATA, SPSS etc

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT

Employment is a one (1) year renewable contract with probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI salary scale depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications

cghr@kemri.org no later than August 26,2020.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY

Only short listed candidates will be contacted