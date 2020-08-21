Project: The Kenya Medical Research Institute in collaboration with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine conduct research activities related to malaria, HIV, tuberculosis and other diseases. The Anti-Malarial Pregnancy Registry (APR) is a partnership co-led by the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) to establish a pregnancy registry to help fill the data gap on the use of antimalarial medicines during pregnancy. This international partnership will involve local investigators, regulators, database management experts, pharmacovigilance experts, and others. The project has the following position to fill:
POSITION: Research Administrator (1 position) — Job Group KMR 6
LOCATION: Homabay
Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities will entail:-
- Assisting in preparation of study documents
- Supporting in reading and interpreting requirements for project initiation and implementation
- Contributing to preparation of projects reports for Principal investigator
- Support in maintaining project schedules for reporting
- Support initiation, implementation monitoring and closure of project
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –
- Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Public Health, any relevant Social Science or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer application and at least one statistical software package e.g. STATA, SPSS etc
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT
Employment is a one (1) year renewable contract with probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI salary scale depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
- Requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications
cghr@kemri.org no later than August 26,2020.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short listed candidates will be contacted