A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting Clinical Trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Position: Receptionist/ Clinic Assistant KMR 9 (1 position)

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Study Coordinator.

Job Purpose

To ensure that the front office is functioning in an effective and efficient manner

Responsibilities

Maintains cleanliness and order of the front office

Answers telephone and receives visitors and participants

Sorts and distributes incoming mail and deliveries

Delivers items to other departments.

Schedules and reschedules participants

Maintains visitors book and clinic diary

Maintains routine clerical records, logs and data and compiles routine reports

Maintains order and security at the front office by noting incoming and outgoing

Any other duties assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

Certificate in front office management

Competencies

Good customer service skills

Knowledge of office telephone etiquette

Team player

Highly organized

Working knowledge of IT skills

Experience

Three years’ experience in front office management

Terms of employment

Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees

Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than September 7, 2020.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.