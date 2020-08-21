A KEMRI –CCR Clinical Trials Research Project is currently conducting Clinical Trials and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Position: Receptionist/ Clinic Assistant KMR 9 (1 position)

Location:  Nairobi

Reports to: Study Coordinator.

Job Purpose

To ensure that the front office is functioning in an effective and efficient manner

Responsibilities

  • Maintains cleanliness and order of the front office
  • Answers telephone and receives visitors and participants
  • Sorts and distributes incoming mail and deliveries
  • Delivers items to other departments.
  • Schedules and reschedules participants
  • Maintains visitors book and clinic diary
  • Maintains routine clerical records, logs and data and compiles routine reports
  • Maintains order and security at the front office by noting incoming and outgoing
  • Any other duties assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.
  • Certificate in front office management

Competencies

  • Good customer service skills
  • Knowledge of office telephone etiquette
  • Team player
  • Highly organized
  • Working knowledge of IT skills

Experience

Three years’ experience in front office management

Terms of employment

Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

  • All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum
  • Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees
  • Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than September 7, 2020.

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

