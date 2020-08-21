The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.

Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.

Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data. We seek to fill the following positions:

Senior Project Officer – 1 Post

Requirements:

  • Degree in a clinical discipline (Medicine, Nursing or Clinical Medicine)
  • At least one-year experience post internship for MBChB or MD or 5 years’ experience for those with a diploma in clinical medicine or nursing
  • Experience in HIV/AIDS service delivery, specifically in ART provision
  • Experience in study coordination and field supervision or research
  • Knowledge of basic office packages with proficiency in analytical packages and proficiency in excel is a MUST
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and over long hours
  • Good oral and written communication skills in Kiswahili and English
  • Certified to work in Good Clinical Practices environment is an added advantage
  • Registration with relevant regulatory bodies

Project Officer – 1 Post

Requirements:

  • Degree in a health or a social science discipline
  • 3 years’ experience in research or in program support
  • Experience in Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health or in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
  • Strong supervisory and management skills
  • Ability to work independently with strong problem-solving skills
  • Good verbal and written English and Kiswahili
  • Proficiency in Microsoft excel

A full job description is accessible on our website: http://www.icrhk.org click on vacancies.

Applicants must upload their application letter, an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts and the bio data form on the ICRHK job application portal accessible on our website http://www.icrhk.org by 28th August 2020, 5pm.

ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.

ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply