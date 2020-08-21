The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.
Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.
Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data. We seek to fill the following positions:
Senior Project Officer – 1 Post
Requirements:
- Degree in a clinical discipline (Medicine, Nursing or Clinical Medicine)
- At least one-year experience post internship for MBChB or MD or 5 years’ experience for those with a diploma in clinical medicine or nursing
- Experience in HIV/AIDS service delivery, specifically in ART provision
- Experience in study coordination and field supervision or research
- Knowledge of basic office packages with proficiency in analytical packages and proficiency in excel is a MUST
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and over long hours
- Good oral and written communication skills in Kiswahili and English
- Certified to work in Good Clinical Practices environment is an added advantage
- Registration with relevant regulatory bodies
Project Officer – 1 Post
Requirements:
- Degree in a health or a social science discipline
- 3 years’ experience in research or in program support
- Experience in Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health or in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
- Strong supervisory and management skills
- Ability to work independently with strong problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written English and Kiswahili
- Proficiency in Microsoft excel
A full job description is accessible on our website: http://www.icrhk.org click on vacancies.
Applicants must upload their application letter, an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts and the bio data form on the ICRHK job application portal accessible on our website http://www.icrhk.org by 28th August 2020, 5pm.
ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.
ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.