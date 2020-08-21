The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.

Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.

Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data. We seek to fill the following positions:

Senior Project Officer – 1 Post

Requirements:

Degree in a clinical discipline (Medicine, Nursing or Clinical Medicine)

At least one-year experience post internship for MBChB or MD or 5 years’ experience for those with a diploma in clinical medicine or nursing

Experience in HIV/AIDS service delivery, specifically in ART provision

Experience in study coordination and field supervision or research

Knowledge of basic office packages with proficiency in analytical packages and proficiency in excel is a MUST

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and over long hours

Good oral and written communication skills in Kiswahili and English

Certified to work in Good Clinical Practices environment is an added advantage

Registration with relevant regulatory bodies

Project Officer – 1 Post

Requirements:

Degree in a health or a social science discipline

3 years’ experience in research or in program support

Experience in Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health or in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

Strong supervisory and management skills

Ability to work independently with strong problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written English and Kiswahili

Proficiency in Microsoft excel

A full job description is accessible on our website: http://www.icrhk.org click on vacancies.

Applicants must upload their application letter, an up-to-date CV with names and addresses of three referees and telephone contacts and the bio data form on the ICRHK job application portal accessible on our website http://www.icrhk.org by 28th August 2020, 5pm.

ICRHK is committed to equal opportunities and welcomes applications from appropriately qualified people from all sections of the community.

ICRHK does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment.