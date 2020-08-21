Thursday August 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are working to operationalize the Jubilee Asili Centre after they were completely locked out Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani.

According to sources, Tanga Tanga wants Jubilee Asili Center to act as the DP’s 2022 presidential campaigns nerve centre.

“Jubilee Asili Centre is going to serve three purposes: Providing a workplace for Tanga Tanga brigade to brainstorm on a raft of issues; serve as the headquarters we will eventually use and lastly, the presidential campaigns centre for the DP,” Keiyo South MP, Daniel Rono, said.

In June, Ruto hosted Tanga Tanga lawmakers at the centre, just after the leaders had been de-whipped from plum party positions in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Leaders allied to the DP confirmed on Wednesday that the centre will start operations in two weeks’ time.

Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, said the center will also be used to hold press briefings as well as receiving defectors from other parties.

The centre is said to be the brainchild of Lang’ata MP, Nixon Korir, and has now received widespread support.

“We are not talking about exiting Jubilee yet.”

“We are still in Jubilee, and this space is to allow us to ventilate and plan ahead, whichever way the Jubilee journey goes,” said Soy MP, Caleb Kositany.

Some of those roped in to spearhead its visibility and use are former Senators Johnston Muthama (Machakos), Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), and Hassan Omar (Mombasa).

They will, together with the established Tanga Tanga crew led by Mr Kositany in the National Assembly and Mr Kipchumba Murkomen in the Senate, coordinate grassroot mobilization campaigns.

