Thursday August 20, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has revealed the presidential lineup that is a sure bet when it comes to winning the 2022 presidential elections.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, the Nairobi City Governor stated that a combination of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto is a sure win.

Sonko stated that the only way Kenya will have peace is if President Uhuru Kenyatta brings together Raila and Ruto for a second handshake.

The embattled Governor said that Raila and Ruto can form a coalition and agree on who will be President and who will be the deputy in the 2022 elections.

“The only way we can have peace in this country is for us to have a second handshake between Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.”

“Let President Uhuru call both of them at the State House and plan the Government together and they should have a discussion to see between Raila and Ruto who will be the president and who will be the Deputy President.”

“I don’t have any sympathy for the Deputy President or Raila Amolo Odinga, I only sympathize with Kenyans.”

“So a combination of DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga is a sure win.” Sonko stated.

Sonko further added that he cannot switch his allegiance and for now, he is still loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST