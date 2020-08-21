Thursday, 20 August 2020 – Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu popularly known as Jowie, has undergone total transformation after coming out of jail.

The ‘reformed’ male socialite confirmed in an interview with Jalang’o TV that he is now married with a kid.

Social media detectives have finally unearthed the identity of Jowie’s wife after he announced his marital status.

Her real name is Eleanor Musangi Ndambo alias Micabella on Instagram.

Besides being Jowie’s wife, she is also his music manager.

The pretty lady is also a model and hotter than Jacque Maribe.

