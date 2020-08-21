Thursday, 20 August 2020 – Celebrity criminal, Jowie, has settled down with a sexy lady, less than 6 months after he was released on bond.

While speaking in an interview on Jalang’o TV, the former male socialite turned gospel singer, revealed that he is married with a kid.

Social media detectives have unearthed the identity of Jowie’s wife, a former model with Azuri Modelling Agency.

The petite lass has a hot body like that of a top model.

She is the laptop type and Jowie must be enjoying nice goodies in between the sheets.

Here are photos of the pretty lady parading her hot bikini body.