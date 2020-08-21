Thursday August 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has gone full blast, saying he doesn’t care about what President Uhuru Kenyatta does to him anymore.

According to a Luhya MP close to the DP, Ruto told members of his kitchen cabinet and diehard supporters that he does not fear Uhuru.

He noted that the DP has been telling them to be strong even if Uhuru uses the “deep state or system” to block his presidential bid in 2022.

There has been concern among the DP’s followers that ever since Uhuru embarked on dismantling Ruto’s tentacles in Parliament and the Senate, the second in command had gone silent and was not defending them.

As such, many had decided to go underground for fear of being targeted by Kenya Revenue Authority, the Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on orders from Uhuru.

The jailing of Sirisia MP, John Waluke, for 67 years or pay a fine of Sh730 million sent shivers down the spine of some Tanga Tanga allied MPs, who were supporting Ruto.

MPs like Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) have all gone silent and are watching from the sidelines as Jubilee cannibalizes its own albeit selectively.

Someone like Gachagua had his bank accounts frozen by State agents on grounds of corruption, and money laundering.

The Government’s move has seen Ruto’s men say he has lost influence and cannot protect them.

“Politics involves protection just like a father needs to protect his family from external attacks.”

“We, in Ruto camp, now feel our father cannot protect us, hence the current silence,” the MP, who did not want to be named, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST