Thursday August 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is said to have engaged his fifth gear as he tries to shape up his presidential bid in readiness for the 2022 presidential elections.

The “man from Sugoi” is said to have crafted an enormous campaign machinery to face the dynasties in 2022.

Dynasties consist of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his newfound political foe-turned-friend, Raila Odinga, who have ganged up to send Ruto to political oblivion in 2022.

But like a proverbial cat which has nine lives, Ruto has survived Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s onslaught and his eyes are on the 2022 presidential elections.

In the last few days, Ruto has been meeting religious leaders from different parts of Kenya at his official residence in Karen.

Many political pundits and analysts have continued to warn him and prepare him for an early defeat as they still stick to the narrative that one needs the system to clinch to Presidency but the DP has consistently dismissed their claims saying Kibaki defeated the system in 2022.

However, the big question has remained as to who the Deputy President will choose as a running mate as he requires someone who has huge political weight in Kenya to back him.

Borrowing a leaf from the United States, Ruto wants to surprise Kenyans by appointing a woman as his running mate in 2022.

Among those he is considering is Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, and Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa.

