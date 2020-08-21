Thursday, 20 August 2020 – Jacque Maribe’s ex-lover, Joseph Irungu, has transformed from being a party animal and a notorious womanizer to a family man.

Jowie has gone through hell for more than one and a half years after he was arrested and put behind bars, following the murder of businesslady, Monica Kimani.

He is currently enjoying temporary freedom after he was released on bail and after experiencing the harsh life at Kamiti and Manyani prisons, he came back to his senses and changed his ways.

Jowie has reportedly married one of his baby mamas, with whom they have a daughter.

See photos of the pretty girl who calls Jowie 'Daddy'.







