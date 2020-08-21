Our client, a manufacturing company is looking to hire a Financial Accountant.

Reports to; Finance Manager

Job Location; Nyahururu

Job Purpose

The ideal candidate will monitor all financial data and prepare accurate statements for our company. Financial Accountant responsibilities include budgeting, managing tax payments and performing internal audits.

Responsibilities

Ensure all Payments are accurately completed with relevant documentation and correct procedures are adhered to regarding cheque payments

Complete and submit the cash flow statement to the financial manager on a daily basis.

Ensure all Cashbook/ Bank reconciliations are completed accurately on a monthly basis and are checked and signed off to standard.

Verify all Petty cash is balancing and reconciliation completed on a monthly basis.

Ensure all Loans are reconciled to the bank statements.

Assist in the processing of the payroll to ensure salaries are paid in time. Ensure that employees’ monthly statutory and other deductions (NHIF, NSSF, PAYE, HELB loan, Sacco remittance) are remitted to authorized bodies in time frame required and records maintained.

Make monthly returns on VAT on time.

Assist in staff monitoring, appraisal, motivation and reward, disciplinary measures and initiating, coordinating, and enforcing systems, policies, and procedures.

Support budgeting and forecasting activities and carry out quarterly (seasonal), semi-annual and yearly budget evaluation.

Carry out cost and business performance analysis of Company staff against targets on quarterly basis and/or as directed by the Director with an aim of identifying cost burden(s) for improvement and exemplary performance for motivation

Coach/Support and Utilize Information Systems

Ensure accurate Balance Sheet recons with relevant commentary are prepared and submitted to the financial manager by 20th of the following month

Qualifications

At least a first degree in Business Administration or Finance or its equivalent from recognized university

ICPAK, ACCA or its equivalent

Conversant with QuickBooks and other computer accounting packages

3– 5 years’ experience in similar function in a manufacturing firm.

Willing to relocate to Nyahururu.

How to Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 28th August 2020 on link below:

http://www.reedsafricaconsult.com/upload-cv.html

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted