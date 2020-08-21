Thursday, August 20, 2020 – On 4th August, a massive explosion rocked Beirut, the Lebanese Capital, killing more than 200 people and scores sustaining injuries.

The apocalyptic blast has produced some stunning and terrifying film footage but none is as dramatic as that captured by CCTV inside one of the city’s hospitals.

The different shots from cameras around the building show the damage in different areas of the hospital – including a room full of infant incubators – as staff, patients, visitors and the building itself are hit by the mighty force of the blast.

According to reports, the blast was caused after a large supply of confiscated and potentially unsecured explosive material, stored in a warehouse at the city’s port went off.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST