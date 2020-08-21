Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Talented Kenyan vocalist, Austin Chimano, has continued to dominate talking points on social media after he seemingly came out of the closet.

Chimano, who is part of Kenya’s high-flying boy band, Sauti Sol, put long-running speculations about his sexuality to bed when he flaunted his Caucasian boyfriend on social media.

Since then, Kenyans have been on his case with some castigating him while others support him for being courageous and living his life unapologetically.

Another photo has emerged on social media showing Chimano goofing with his boyfriend in a party.

From the photo, it is clear that he’s in a happy place.

See the photos below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST