Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act, No. 17 of 2012, the West Pokot County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:-

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT- JG ‘N’ (1POST)

Terms of Service: Permanent

Responsibilities

Interpretation and implementation of financial regulations and procedures, Treasury circulars, letters and instructions;

Oversee expenditures within the voted allocations; developing supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls established through normal Treasury regulations and procedures; preparation of management financial reports which include; monthly expenditure, returns, monthly bank reconciliation statements, and revenue/AIA returns, cash flow statements, analysis of deposits etc and maintenance of up to date and accurate books of accounts;

Safeguarding Government Assets and records in the County Treasury and supervision, training, development and deployment of Accounts

Authorization of payments and signing of cheques subject to set limits;

Preparation of revenue and expenditure returns in the County as required by Treasury regulations and law;

Developing of supplementary financial regulations and procedures to enhance internal controls established through normal Treasury regulations and procedures;

Planning, directing, coordinating, supervising areas of control, training and development of staff under him/her and setting targets for the division;

Undertaking ad hoc assignment relating to accounting services;

Preparation of final accounts;

Ensuring safe custody of government assets and records under him/her;

Ensuring timely and accurate preparation of quality management report that fall under his division and;

Guiding officers under him/her to achieve the desired

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the officer must have: –

Served in the grade of Chief Accountant, Job Group ‘M’ or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option);

Must be CPA (K) holder;

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and Registration of Accountants Board (RAB);

Attended Senior Management Course not less than four (4) weeks from Kenya School of Government (KSG) or any other recognized institution;

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on Leadership and Integrity

Additional Requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

Tax Compliance Certificate

Clearance from HELB where necessary

Clearance from the Ethics and anti-Corruption Commission.

Certificate of good conduct from the police

CRB Certificate

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity card or Passport, and Clearance certificates and addressed to ;-

Secretary/CEO

West Pokot County Public Service Board

P.O Box 577 – 30600

KAPENGURIA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at County Public Service Board Offices located at former ASAL Building next to Police Station.

The County Government of West Pokot is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women, person living with Disabilities, Marginalized and Minority Communities are encouraged to apply.

You can access the advertisement details on our website www.westpokot.go.ke and submit online applications through our email myjobs@westpokot.go.ke

Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Applications should be received on or before Friday 4th September, 2020 at 5.00 P.m.