Thursday August 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on reports that he is a spectator in his own Government as well as cut off from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s inner circle.

Through his Spokesperson, Emmanuel Talam, Ruto confirmed that he is indeed a spectator in Jubilee.

Report indicate that Uhuru snatched power to launch projects from Ruto and the purge against his allies within Government had seemingly taken Ruto on a lonely path ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The Head of State also scrapped off the Office of the Deputy President in an Executive Order.

Talam satirically acknowledged that Ruto was a spectator, arguing that he had taken a step back owing to the current issues the Government has been accused of.

“It is so true.”

“On the demolition of houses for slum dwellers, loss of business by traders, looting of Covid-19 funds and police brutality, William Ruto is a spectator.”

“He won’t join the system on that,” Talam tweeted.

On Tuesday, Ruto spoke on police brutality saying that the State continues to intimidate leaders through investigative agencies.

This was after three Senators were arrested ahead of the revenue allocation formula debate on Monday.

