Wednesday August 19, 2020 – State House Deputy Chief of Staff, Njee Muturi, has been accused of grabbing a piece of land in Donholm Estate in Nairobi.

According to documents shown to the media, Muturi, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has forcefully acquired plot number 82/1875 which is approximately 5 acres in size.

Sources claim that Muturi feels untouchable and is threatening officers, both in the County and national Government over the parcel of land which has been listed as public property.

“He has already fenced the piece of land and ejected people who were staying on it.”

“Officials from the County and national Government are helpless because of the power he wields,” said a Nairobi County Government official.

Njee Muturi is a member of a cartel surrounding the President and these individuals threaten everybody in the country using the good name of the Head of State.

Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, is a member of the same cartel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST