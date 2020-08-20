Thursday, August 20, 2020 – The Government has increased the number of countries whose citizens will not be required to quarantine upon arrival in Kenya.

The number of countries exemptedfrom quarantine has increased from the initial 19 approved following the resumption of international flights on August 1st to 130 countries.

However, all passengers arriving in the country will be required to produce a PCR based Covid-19 certificate whose test should have been done 96 hours before travel.

While several African Countries have been included in the updated list, Tanzania and South Africa are conspicuously missing.

This is despite the fact President John Pombe Magufuli has declared Tanzania COVID-19 free.

Below is the full list of countries exempted from quarantine in Kenya.

