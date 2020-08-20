Thursday August 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has denied fighting his own Government as alleged by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i during his grilling yesterday at the Senate.

Matiang’i alleged that Ruto was subverting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda and dared him to resign.

However, through his Spokesman, Emmanuel Talam, the DO defended himself from accusations that he was fighting his own Government.

“The DP has said he is the Deputy President.”

“This cannot be in doubt.”

“It is up to those who have that impression that he is not to explain how that is so.”

“It is unfair to shift the burden of proof to him when he is firmly in office and executing his mandate,” Talam stated.

Talam reiterated Ruto’s stance and argued that the Ruto was elected by the people to serve as the DP as opposed to being selected to govern alongside Kenyatta like previous Vice Presidents, and that he does everything for the best interest of all Kenyans.

Ruto has dared ‘the system’ to attempt to rig the 2022 general elections stating that he had a lot of hope that Kenyans will vote for him overwhelmingly.

