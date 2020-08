Thursday, August 20, 2020 – A slay queen is praying for the earth to swallow her alive after she attempted to slay through a sexy mirror selfie but things turned south so fast.

She forgot to hide what she uses to satisfy her sexual needs when taking the selfie.

Netizens spotted a 9 inch d!ldo that was clearly visible in the flopped selfie and flooded social media to troll her.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST