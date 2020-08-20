Wednesday August 19, 2020 – A section of Senators have criticised the move taken by the Senate’s Security Committee to bar the media from covering the grilling of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i describing the move as retrogressive.

Sharing his thoughts via social media after journalists were kicked out of the committee’s meeting convened to find out the reason behind the dramatic arrest of three Senators on Monday, some Senators led by Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, said the grilling should have been made in public for Kenyans to know why the three Senators were arrested.

“I disagree with the decision of the Senate Committee on security barring media from the grilling of the CS Interior, IG Mutyambai and DCI Kinoti on the unlawful arrest and detention of Senators Malala, Lelegwe and Lang’at.”

“The public has a right to know,” Mutula said.

His Nandi counterpart, Samson Cheragei, said that the decision by the committee to kick out the media is “retrogressive and illegal.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, questioned the decision taken by the committee to kick out journalists.

“If the committee cannot stand up for colleagues, the institution of the Senate and democracy, then Something is really rotten in the state of Kenya,” Murkomen said.

