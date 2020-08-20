Wednesday August 19, 2020 – It seems President Uhuru Kenyatta’s controversial revenue sharing formula is splitting Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga, with Mt. Kenya slowly withdrawing its support for Ruto for opposing the formula which will give Counties from Central Kenya more money.

Vocal Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, who is Ruto’s ardent supporter and member of Tanga Tanga, has already gone silent on Uhuru’s One Man, One Vote, One Shilling rallying call.

He is confused by Ruto and Tanga Tanga’s stand on the same.

Nyoro feels betrayed that none of Ruto’s MPs from Mt. Kenya support the formula to have the region as well as Ruto’s Rift Valley receive more money.

According to him, he expected all Mt. Kenya MPs to support the formula, but to his utter surprise, the Tanga Tanga legislators have gone mute and decided to play politics with the lives of Kikuyus.

“I thought Uhuru’s formula was the benefit of Kikuyus and Kalenjins, but was shocked to learn that majority of my Tanga Tanga members are fully focused on Ruto’s 2022 campaigns and not championing for the formula,” stated Nyoro.

He vowed to rethink his support for Ruto because he does not know what his intentions and those of his Tanga Tanga are.

