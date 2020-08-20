Wednesday August 19, 2020 – Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, attacked Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, when she appeared on NTV for an interview with Olive Burrows on Tuesday evening.

Karua discussed various topics including ‘the handshake’, disregard of court orders, the 2022 General Elections and being a woman in Kenya’s political arena.

In the interview, Karua tore into the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

However, Ngunyi, who has been widely perceived as a backer of the handshake, attacked Karua terming her as a useless grandmother who has nothing new to offer Kenyans.

“Martha Karua is a deluded GRAND MOTHER with AVERAGE intelligence and a bloated EGO,” Mutahi Ngunyi said.

Mutahi‘s remarks sparked outrage on social media, with many Kenyans asking the analyst to apologise for demeaning Karua.

However, Ngunyi maintained that he will offer no such apology, doubling down on his stance.

“Tell those who want me to apologise to sit on a pin. All is fair in politics and we are doing politics here,” Ngunyi asserted.

