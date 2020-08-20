Thursday August 20, 2020 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has said his father, Mutula Kilonzo Snr, did not die a natural death but was killed by the State.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Tuesday, Mutula said that his father might have been killed because of cases that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were facing at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mutula Snr, who was an astute lawyer and former Justice and Constitutional Minister, had at one time narrated to his family that ICC Prosecutor Moreno Ocampo wanted him at The Hague to record statements on cases facing Uhuru and Ruto.

“I can’t tell whether there was a link.”

“I found a letter written to him by ICC Prosecutor Luis Ocampo seeking a statement on the post-election violence.” Mutula said.

Senator Mutula snr was found dead in his bed at his Kwa Kyelu Ranch in Machakos County.

His family said he had been forced to ingest an overdose of blood pressure tablets and carbonated water, which killed him.

Other sources said he died of a Viagra overdose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST