Wednesday August 19, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has strongly condemned police brutality meted out on Senators, Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu), during their dramatic arrests.

Ruto highlighted the continued intimidation of leaders and citizens by investigative agencies among other State actors.

“The abuse of police and criminal justice to bully citizens, threaten and intimidate leaders and now blackmail senate is wrong.”

“Very wrong.”

“It’s not the reason millions woke up early to vote for us,” noted Ruto.

However, remarks that he had made previously on the same subject came back to haunt him.

During an interview with CNN back in October 2017, Ruto was asked about the Opposition accusing the police of being heavy-handed on citizens.

“It is unfortunate that every other time a Kenyan dies as a result of violence… and we regret any death that has happened, about six people have lost their lives, every death that happened in Kenya is investigated both by the police and an oversight authority.”

“However much of this violence is orchestrated, it is sponsored, in fact in 9% of our country, Kenyans did not vote,” replied Ruto to the question.

This was after Baby Samantha Pendo was killed in her family’s home by alleged security forces pursuing protesters and she became the face of police brutality at the height of post-election violence in Kisumu in 2017.

