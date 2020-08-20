Thursday August 20, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i went ham on Deputy President William Ruto yesterday during the Senate grilling, calling on him to resign for sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

According to information leaked to the media after journalists were barred from the Senate proceedings, the no nonsense Matiang’i dared Ruto to quit rather than subvert his boss.

“Rather than subvert Government systems and efforts from within, the honourable thing would be for him to resign and openly join the Opposition,” the CS dared.

He was responding to criticism from DP Ruto who claimed that police officers were used to threaten, intimidate and blackmail Senators to pass the controversial Third Generation Revenue Sharing Formula.

Matiang’i slammed Ruto’s sentiments as pretentious and seeking to sway the public.

He added that as the Deputy President, Ruto should have called Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai or himself to enquire what was going on, rather than talking to the media.

“The DP is guarded by very many police officers yet he, while enjoying state protection, unilaterally condemns the police over matters for which he lacks facts,” Matiang’i noted.

He explained that the arrests of Senators Clephas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Langat (Bomet), and Steve Lelegwe of Samburu were based on crimes they were accused of committing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST