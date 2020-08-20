Wednesday August 19, 2020 – NARC Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has praised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for doing a better job for the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Karua claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was better at articulating Government policies than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the same time, she faulted ODM for failing to carry out its mandate as the Opposition party since Raila and Uhuru shook hands back in March 2018.

“Outside of Parliament, the former Prime Minister is the one who articulates Government policy better than Uhuru, that is having their cake and eating it.”

“I’m challenging them at this 10th anniversary of the Constitution, please be honest with Kenyans.”

“Be in Government or Opposition but do not have your leg in each,” she noted.

Karua added that Raila’s ODM can form a coalition with three other parties and still remain as the minority, but was against being in Government and the Opposition at the same time.

The move of having both feet in Government and the opposition is affecting Kenyans according to Karua, because Parliament currently lacks accountability.

Although Karua is not against the handshake, she called for ODM to decide on whether the party was in Government so as to allow a chance for the next minority party to form the Opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST