Thursday August 20, 2020 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina elicited speculation on Thursday after he put up a post on social media paying tribute to the legendary Nandi supreme chief, Koitalel arap Samoei.

“No matter what we do with the formula this guy is always winning ….Koitelel Arap Samoei the true Wizard lives forever,” the Senator said.

The tweet confused both friend and foe, with a section of netizens interpreting it as a tribute to Deputy President William Ruto who is a descendant of the Nandi legend.

The DP has been supporting a win-win formula that will be beneficial to all Counties in Kenya.

Realizing how confused everybody was about his suggestive tweet, Ledama clarified that his comments had nothing to do with Ruto or a change in political loyalty.

“I’m referring to the revenue formula. All simulations tend to favor Nandi County,” he clarified.

The Senator said his comment came out of the observation that any proposed formula on the Counties Revenue Allocation formula has Nandi County gaining more revenue.

The late Samoei was born in Aldai in Nandi County although his reign extended to other Counties including Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet.

