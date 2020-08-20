Thursday August 20, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, of being members of the ‘Deep State’ that is frustrating the country.

Speaking on Wednesday night when he was hosted on Jeff Koinange Live on Citizen TV, the Governor said President Uhuru is not to blame for the incidences of police brutality and misuse of State machinery.

“Uhuru is a very hardworking man, the problem is the system and the deep state, Matiangi and Kibicho are misusing the state machinery,” he said.

When he was pressed to answer why he thinks CS Matiang’i is to blame, Sonko said that Matiang’i had changed from a hardworking Minister to misusing the State machinery.

“The people who are messing this country is the system, it is CS Matiangi and Kibicho and the deep state, Matiangi is a performer, but he goes wrong when he misuses the state machinery including the police force,” Sonko said.

The outspoken Governor claimed that CS Matiang’i was behind the arrest of three Senators who were opposed to the state-backed revenue sharing formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST