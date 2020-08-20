Thursday August 20, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to start caning his rogue Ministers led by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Sonko claimed that Matiang’i, together with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho were behind the infamous ‘system’ tag and they are tarnishing the good name of the Head of State.

“The deep state is what is spoiling for the president.”

“We have a very hardworking president, a very understanding president.”

“The people who are spoiling for this country is the system and not the president.”

“The ‘system’ is Matiang’i, Kibicho and the ‘deep state,” Sonko stated.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyans love you so much.”

“There is a saying that reads, ‘like father like son’.”

“Your father used to call lawbreakers to State House and would cane them… Call these people to State House and beat them up,” stated Sonko.

He also said Matiangi was behind the arrest of three Senators on Monday and accused him of trying to return the country back to the dark old days.

