Thursday August 20, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has dismissed claims by a section of the media that he called for the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto.

On Wednesday evening, NTV suggested in their news bulletin that Matiang’i demanded for Ruto’s resignation when he appeared before the Senate Security Committee.

In a statement to Kenyans, the CS said the news item was based on misrepresentation and could potentially cause friction between his office and that of the DP if not corrected.

“The unverified report is a misrepresentation of the true record of the proceedings readily and publicly available, even to NTV, in Parliament’s Hansard records.”

“The net effect of such fabrications can cause disharmony in the executive arm of government,”Matiangi said

Matiangi also maintained that the DP is his boss since he is the Deputy of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is his official boss.

Consequently, Matiang’s instructed his lawyers to take up the matter with a view of seeking legal redress.

“The ministry is also aware that the Cabinet secretary has referred the matter to his lawyers for further action,” part of the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST