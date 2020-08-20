Thursday August 20, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i sought to explain the circumstances that led to the arrest of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, his Samburu counterpart, Steve Lelegwe, and Christopher Lang’at of Bomet.

Speaking during the Senate grilling yesterday, Matiang’i dismissed allegations that the three Senators were arrested to stop them from attending the Senate to vote on the controversial revenue sharing formula.

According to Matiang’i, Senator Lelegwe was arrested for sponsoring cattle rustling in Samburu County.

Police are in possession of statements from elected leaders in his County accusing him of financing cattle rustling including buying guns for use by the rustlers.

When the Senator said that he will record the statement in Nairobi, police allowed him the courtesy given his stature.

The CS stated that when police officers came to Nairobi to get the statement from him, he turned off his phone and became dodgy.

On the other hand, Senator Langat was accused of holding an oathing ceremony at his residence in contravention to Covid-19 public safety directives.

When called by police to make a statement, he called his supporters who caused a fracas over the matter.

He is also suspected of being involved in the Narok-Nakuru-Bomet clashes.

And Senator Malala was wanted over accusations that he was involved in killings in Matungu, Kakamega County.

“He was recently summoned by police to record a statement over meeting a group of women in his County.”

“On hearing this, he turned off his phone and became MIA, only to resurface on Monday when he called the police saying he was ready to record the statement.”

“However, he did not honor his promise making the police look for him,” Matiang’i explained.

“Other elected leaders have been summoned in the past and obeyed the summons without causing the same kind of drama.”

“Why can’t they behave like responsible law abiding citizens?” the CS concluded.

