Wednesday, 19 August 2020 – Tanzanian socialite, Sanchoka, is among socialites with the biggest booties in Africa.

Although majority of socialites have enhanced their ‘Nyash’ using pills, Sanchoka’s derriere is natural, something that she has proven before by posting photos of her bootylicious mother, to show where she got the genes.

The curvy socialite has once again invaded social media and left men speaking in tongues after she rocked some decent outfits and displayed what her mama gave her.

Her booty is bigger than Kilimanjaro, especially when she rocks decent dresses and tight trousers.

See photos.





















