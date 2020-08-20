Wednesday August 19, 2020 – Former Gichugu MP, Martha Karua, is opposed to the looming Building Bridges Initiative referendum being pushed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This comes after Raila told the country to prepare to hold the BBI referendum on or before December this year.

However, speaking yesterday, Karua stated that she was against calls to have a referendum especially at a time when the globe is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The calls are not honest, these are calls to add to the number of people in the Executive, I do not think that is what Kenyans are missing.”

“Kenyans are missing efficient service delivery, the promise of the Constitution of social-economic rights,” she explained.

The former Justice Minister also highlighted how the State of education in public schools had deteriorated with private institutions now offering quality learning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST