MANAGEMENT TRAINEE POSITION- FRESH GRADUATES

Our client is an NGO working in Migori County looking to engage Management Trainees who are fresh graduates graduates.

Desired Qualifications and attributes:

Gains knowledge and experience required for promotion to management positions under direction of experienced personnel by performing the following duties.

Job description

  • Receive training and performs duties in departments of Finance, Sales and marketing, Operations and Production.
  • Learns line and staff functions, operations, management viewpoints and company policies and practices that affect each phase of business.
  • Sets performance goals and objectives with upper management.
  • Monitors performance progress with management and key trainers.
  • Observes experienced workers to acquire knowledge of methods, procedures, and standards required for performance of departmental duties.
  • Receives training in functions and operations of related departments to facilitate subsequent transferability between departments and to provide greater promotional opportunities.
  • Provide administrative support (e.g. data entry)
  • Participate in company’s strategic planning
  • Help managers in evaluating performance (e.g. writing reports, analyzing data)
  • Keep track of business revenue
  • Research ways to increase profitability and lower risk
  • Any other duty assigned by the management

Minimum Requirements

  • Preferable experience in management or similar/relevant field (e.g. Sales, Customer Services, and Operations etc.)
  • A degree in Management or Business
  • Strong verbal, written, analytical and presentation skills.
  • Ability to interact effectively with a wide range of staff throughout the company.
  • Position requires proficiency in Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint.
  • Excellent math and computational ability
  • Effective communication skills
  • This Position is Open to fresh graduates preferably from Egerton University.

How To Apply

Eligible and interested candidates should send their CV and application letter to aurumconsultantsltd@gmail.com on or before 22nd August 2020.  Candidates applying must be willing to work in Migori/outside Nairobi. 

