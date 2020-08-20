Thursday, 20 August 2020 – 7 years ago, gospel songstress, Emmy Jemutai Kosgey, got married to wealthy Nigerian preacher, Anslem Madubuko, in a colourful traditional wedding that was attended by close friends, family members and some notable politicians from Rift Valley.

Before Emmy got married to the Nigerian preacher, she was in love with renowned anchor, Linus Kaikai, who she dumped for the old man.

Emmy relocated to Nigeria to live with her husband after saying ‘I Do’ and currently, she enjoys a lavish life that many ladies dream of, thanks to her husband’s massive wealth.

Emmy’s husband runs an expansive church in Lagos where he rakes in millions of shillings through tithes and offerings.

The songstress cruises in a customized BMW X6 which she was given by her husband.

The monster car has number plates with the intials, Jemty M (Intials of Jemutai Madubuko).

See photos.

















