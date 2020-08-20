Monday, August 19, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has questioned why a section of Rift Valley leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto are opposed to One Man One Vote One Shillingformula of sharing County revenue.

Nyoro, who was quoted saying he supports the formula because it will help Counties in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions, wondered why Kalenjin leaders are opposed to the idea that will help their electorate.

The outspoken lawmaker, according to his friend, expected all leaders from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley to support the idea because it will benefit the electorate.

Nyoro was of the idea that the new formula is set to benefit Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions but was shocked to learn that ‘majority of his team members were fully focussed on 2022 politics and not championing for the formula’.

The MP is said to be embarrassed and feeling betrayed by Deputy President William Ruto, who is his friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST