Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Kenya has recorded the second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day after 19 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the number of fatalities due to the novel Coronavirus to 506.

“We have lost 19 patients today to Covid-19.”

“One out of the 19 passed on at home.”

“18 out of the 19 had either hypertension or diabetes” said Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Mercy Mwangangi.

The highest number of single day covid-19 deaths in the country stands at 23 and was recorded in August 1st.

However, the number of new infections has remained relatively low for the fourth day in a row.

Dr. Mwangangi announced 379 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, 372 Kenyan nationals and seven foreigners, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,015.

The new cases were detected from 3,367 samples.

Cumulatively, a total of 402,452 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the country since March.

On a positive note, Dr Mwangangi revealed that 244 more patients had recovered from the infection raising the total number of recoveries to 17,612.

The new cases are distributed throughout the country as follows:

Nairobi reported (219), Kiambu (40), Uasin Gishu (28), Kajiado (14), Machakos (13), Kisumu (10), Mombasa (7), Kericho (6), Bomet & Baringo (5 each), Nandi & Nyeri (4), Narok (3), Busia, Garissa, Homa Bay & Kilifi (2 cases each), Kirinyaga, Kisii, Makueni, Nyamira, Taita Taveta & Trans Nzoia each with one case.

