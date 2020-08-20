Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 426 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,441.

Speaking on Thursday during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 5158 samples in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 417 Kenyans and 9 foreigners with 239 being male and 187 female.

“All the new cases are Kenyans except 9 who are foreign nationals.”

“As at yesterday we had a caseload of about 30,000 confirmed cases, from this case load out of our sample sizes the current positivity rate stands at 7.9% and over the last 34 weeks this positivity rate has steadily increased from an initial 2%…” – Dr. Mercy Mwangangi stated

At the same time, the CAS announced 257 recoveries bringing the tally to 17,869.

Sadly, 1o more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of fatalities to 516.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the biggest proportion of Kenya’s infections are people aged between 30-39 years, which is about 33% of the total caseload.

The Kenyan DAILY POST