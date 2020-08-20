Thursday August 20, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has admitted to having nightmares over the death of Kikuyu maestro, John Demethew.

Demethew, who hailed from Gatanga, Muranga County, died on August 18th, 2019, when his car was involved in a road accident along Thika-Nairobi Superhighway.

According to Kabogo, he and the ‘Njata Yakwa hitmaker’ were to meet the day after his death to discuss some issues.

Kabogo said he called the Kikuyu musician a night earlier to confirm their meeting and later learnt that the latter was involved in a fatal car crash.

The vocal leader said that he sometimes cannot help but think his pal would still be alive and kicking if he had not left the event early.

With his eyes slowly starting to flood with tears, Kabogo pleaded with the singer’s friends and family to hear him out and give him a chance to take the burden off his chest.

“I always wonder whether John would still be alive if I did not call him that night.”

“Would he be living if he did not ask to leave the event?” he said.

