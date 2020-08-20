Wednesday, 19 August 2020 – There was drama after the Deputy Speaker of Homa Bay County Assembly was stripped down to his underwear during a chaotic house session.

The chaos erupted during a motion to oust Assembly Clerk Daniel Kaudo from office.

He was wrestled to the ground by rowdy MCAs when he stood on a point of order to oppose the motion and stripped down to his innerwear during the commotion.

Police had to intervene before things got out of control.

See photo of how the Deputy Speaker was humiliated.

