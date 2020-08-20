Thursday August 20, 2020 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided homes and offices of Governor Anne Waiguru in Nairobi and Kirinyaga on Thursday where they carted away a heap of documents including a desktop computer and a laptop.

According to sources, sleuths arrived as early as 6 am and ordered Waiguru’s bodyguards to open the main gate before accessing the main houses in Kagio and in Nairobi.

“EACC is in the process of establishing whether the trips were actually undertaken and whether the documents supporting disbursement of Sh. 23 million to county officials were genuine,” a reads.

The detectives executed a search warrant granted by a Nyeri Court and were granted access to several offices.

They are seeking information that could aid in the investigation of alleged misappropriation of County funds.

EACC started investigating Governor Waiguru on June 10th after graft allegations emerged during her impeachment proceedings.

Documents cited in the impeachment motion against Waiguru claimed that she influenced tender processes in favour of Velocity Partners Limited.

It is further alleged that monies to the tune of Sh 10 million were paid to the Governor for trips that allegedly did not take place or were not official.

The Kenyan DAILY POST