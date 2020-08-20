Thursday August 20, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is facing the biggest hurdle of his life; that of choosing his running mate in 2022.

His advisers are racking their brains on who to pick as his running mate, with national appeal and the number of votes likely to be brought to the table among the top considerations.

Keen to ensure his first stab at the presidency is successful, Ruto’s team is seeking a person who is strong enough to run for the top office and who commands a political constituency that’s large enough to boost their candidate’s chances.

Initially, Ruto was said to be keen on a running mate from the Mount Kenya region or Western, but his targets have since decamped, lost national influence or fallen out of favour.

The DP is said to be planning to name his running mate next year after vetting them thoroughly.

“At the moment, we can’t disclose our options for running mate but I can confirm they’re very many and they are definitely Kenyans.”

“We will settle on the best option at the right time next year,” said Ruto’s de facto Spokesman, Caleb Kositany.

Ruto’s competitors, among them Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi and Musalia Mudavadi have remained tightlipped on their choices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST