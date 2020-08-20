Position Title: Front End Developer
Position Type: Full Time
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Akili Dada is seeking to recruit a Finance Officer, who will be responsible for the day to day finance operations working closely, with the finance manager, operations lead and programs team. In addition, the incumbent will be involved in financial planning as the focal point for budget costing and allocation of expenses. She will also support the implementation of the various project and organisational budgets
Responsibilities
- Perform monthly account reconciliation of all bank accounts, petty cash, credit card, cash advances and Mpesa
- Daily management of the petty cash account by making cash payments and requesting replacements as per the finance
- Manage staff cash advances by ensuring timely disbursement of imprest request upon confirmation of all the required documents and ensure they are accounted for as per the finance policy and the relevant donor
- Receive all payment requests, verify documentation, check accuracy, generate payments vouchers before making payments within the stipulated
- Record all incomes, receipts and track all expenses on a daily basis, throughout the entire organisation
- Responsible for proper filling all accounting documents for easy referencing and ensuring safe custody of the
- Support in payroll by filling all the statutory returns and making payments for all payroll deductions on or before the 5th of every following month and present them with accompanying
- Maintain and update the asset register on a monthly basis, track acquisition, movement and disposal of the said
- Manage the assets by ensuring they are tagged, insured, safely kept and depreciated as per the policy.
- Support in the revision and updating of financial policies, such as procurement, finance and asset disposal
AUDIT
- Prepare and ensure all documents are ready for audit
- Facilitate the audit process by providing all the relevant information and documents as requested by the
- Support the Finance Manager in the implementation of the audit
FINANCIAL PLANNING
- Participate in the annual budget process by supporting programs/departments in costing and consolidating the organisational
THE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Performance will be tracked alongside, specific and measurable deliverables, to be developed collaboratively by your manager and the role incumbent.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Management or other related fields
- 5 years relevant work experience
- Minimum CPA II
- Proficiency in Navision will be an added
How to apply
Applications should be submitted on or before 21st August 2020 via email to careers@akilidada.org
All applicants should send a cover letter explaining how they fit into this role and a resume with relevant references.