DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION-1 POST-V/No.4/2020

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic/ Policy Responsibilities

Develop finance policies and procedure manuals;

Develop systems and management practices that facilitate efficient and effective management of the financial management function;

Develop strategies to enhance absorption of budgets;

Recommend solutions to financial challenges, and appropriate action plans;

Plan for training to enhancing financial management skills;

Initiate periodic reviews of accounting standards and procedures

Develop guidelines for accounting staffing levels and training to ensure technical competence and knowledge in financial accounting and reporting;

Propose performance improvement strategies that are adaptive to the changing environment and technology; and

Monitor compliance with Public Finance Management Laws.

Managerial Responsibilities

Coordinate the Commission’s resource mobilization and investment activities;

Ensure sound accounting principles and controls are applied to all financial transactions in the Commission;

Ensure the commission is compliant with all statutory requirements on finance management

Establish and maintain relations with external donors to lobby for funds to ensure availability of sufficient Capitals, required for the continuity of business operations;

Ensure supplier performance management is effectively managed through the analysis of value delivered against signed contracts and services provided by suppliers, in order to achieve value for money for

the Commission; Supervise preparation of feasibility studies, financial plans, annual budgets and other financial records, to ensure accuracy of generation of reports, for the provision of information;

Ensure the Commission complies with all audits, accounts and report requirements as set by its mandate;

Develop strategies to motivate staff within the Directorate for effective service delivery; and

Provide leadership of proper cash flow planning and effective cash management in order to avoid cash out situations that may negative affect the Commission’s work as per the approved annual work plan.

Requirements for appointment

Master’s Degree in any of the following: Commerce, Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, or their equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

OR

OR Master’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in any Social Science from a recognized Institution;

Certified Public Accountant (CPA (K), Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA);

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and Registration of Accounts Board;

A Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized Institution;

Administrative Officers’ Induction Course lasting not less than three (3) months;

Thirteen (13) years of service, of which five(5)must be of similar experience in a comparable position from a reputable organization; and

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements should submit their applications using NPSC Job application form 2020.

The filled Job application form should be scanned and send it with detailed curriculum vitae (Not Certificates) to the following email address: recruitment@npsc.go.ke so as to reach the address shown below (clearly stating the reference number in the form ) by the close of business on or before 8th September, 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

The Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission

SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Directors, Deputy Directors and Managers would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB clearance certificate, Tax compliance from KRA and clearance from EACC.

NB: National Police Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Persons with disabilities and from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply. Only qualified candidates shall be contacted. Do not deliver any hard copy applications nor send through post.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.