Thursday, August 20, 2020 – The Health Ministry has announced that 854 Kenyan health workers have tested positive for the novel Covid-19 virus.

Director General Patrick Amoth stated that 450 of the infected medics are male and 404 are female.

This number accounts for almost 3% of Kenya’s total caseload

“This puts the positivity rate among healthcare workers at 2.9 percent which is fairly low compared to the general global average of 10 per cent.”

“Of course one infected healthcare worker is one too many so we will continue to work with them to ensure there are adequate PPEs and we have done capacity building,” Dr Amoth said

At the same time, Dr Amoth confirmed that Kenya has lost 15 healthcare workers to the disease since the death of Dr Adisa Lugaliki on July 10th.

Meanwhile, unions have petitioned the Government to release medics who are vulnerable to Covid-19 from active duty.

According to the national chairman of the Union of Clinical Workers, Peterson Wachira, most of them are too exposed by virtue of poor quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) availed to them.

“If you look at their profiles of the medics who have succumbed to Covid-19, they were either pregnant, had a pre-existing disease or condition or they are elderly” he said

Adding:

“Though we have been calling for this the Government has ignored our calls to do this as our colleagues continue dying.”

