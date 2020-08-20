Thursday, August 20, 2020 – TheDirectorate of Criminal Investigations has warned Kenyans against fraudsters posing as international callers dubbed Wangiri

Taking to twitter, the DCI stated that Wangiri is a Japanese word which means ‘ring and cut’

These fraudsters call random numbers across the world and then cut immediately.

When the receivers get the missed call, some are tempted to call back the mysterious number not knowing that it is a trap.

Once you call back, the fraudsters re-route the call to a premium number and the victims incur heavy charges listening to pre-recorded messages.

