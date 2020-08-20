The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is an office established by section 5 (i) of the Data Protection Act, 2019. It is designated as a State Office in accordance with Article 260 (q) of the Constitution.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 6(2) of the Data Protection Act, the Public Service Commission seeks to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the post of Data Commissioner.

The Commission hereby invites applications from suitably qualified Kenyans who may wish to be considered for nomination.

DATA COMMISSIONER – ONE (1) POST

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:

hold a degree in any of the following fields from a university recognized in Kenya:- Data Science; Law; Information Technology or any other related field;

hold a Masters Degree;

have knowledge and relevant experience of not less than ten (10) years; and

meet the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution

Duties and Responsibilities

The Functions of the Office of the Data Commissioner are provided in Section 8(1) of the Data Protection Act and shall include:

overseeing implementation of and being responsible for enforcement of the Data

Protection Act;

Protection Act; establishing and maintaining a register of data controllers and data processors;

exercising oversight on data processing operations and verify whether the processing of data is done in accordance with this Act;

promoting self-regulation among data controllers and data processors;

conducting assessment for the purpose of ascertaining whether information is processed according to the provisions of the Act or any other relevant law;

receiving and investigating any complaint by any person on infringements of the rights under the Act;

taking such measures as may be necessary to bring the provisions of the Act to the knowledge of the general public;

carrying out inspections of public and private entities with a view to evaluating the processing of personal data;

promoting international cooperation in matters relating to data protection and ensure country’s compliance on data protection obligations under international conventions and agreements;

undertaking research on developments in data processing of personal data and ensuring that there is no significant risk or adverse effect of any developments on the privacy of individuals; and

performing such other functions as may be prescribed by any other law or as necessary for the promotion of object of the Act.

TERMS OF SERVICE

The Data Commissioner shall be appointed for a single term of six (6) years and shall not be eligible for a re-appointment.

REMUNERATION

The Data Commissioner shall be paid a monthly gross remuneration package of Kshs.621,500.00 per month fixed for the term of office.

Medical and other benefits are as provided in the Gazette Notice No. 6516 of 7th July, 2017.

INTERESTED APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO NOTE:

The names of shortlisted candidates shall be published on the Commission’s website;

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present originals of the following documents during the interviews; National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts; Any other supporting documents and testimonials; and Clearances from the following bodies: Kenya Revenue Authority; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Higher Education Loans Board; Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus;

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate); and

Recommendations from relevant professional bodies and associations (where applicable).

How To Apply

Candidates may submit manual (hard copy) or electronic (online) applications.

All applications should be submitted together with detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of ID/Passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents.

Manual applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked:

“Application for the position of Data Commissioner” and delivered to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

Public Service Commission

4th Floor, Commission House

Off Harambee Avenue

P.O Box 30095-00100

NAIROBI.

Online applications may be submitted via email to datacommissioner2020@publicservice.go.ke

All applications should reach the Public Service Commission on or before 8th September, 2020 latest by 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

NB. The earlier advert of 25th March, 2020 stands cancelled.