Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Sauti Sol band member, Austin Chimano, has left tongues wagging after he flaunted his Mzungu boyfriend on social media.

The talented singer’s sexuality has been a subject of intense speculation but he has now put rumors to bed and confirmed that he is indeed gay.

As Kenyans continue to react to news of him coming out, we came across this interview by Ugandan activist, Prof. Stella Nyanzi, where she revealed her admiration for Chimano.

The former Makerere University don, says she always replays and imitates Chimano’s sections in the high flying afro-pop band’s songs.

She said:

“Willis Austin Chimano’s voice is still my most favorite contemporary discovery! He is the little short guy among the wonderfully talented members of Sauti Sol.”

“I still catch myself endlessly replaying his sections of the Sauti Sol productions. My children and I even imitate him whenever we watch music videos in which he features.”

“Mmm, that voice is fine. And pure. And magical. And captivating. And, oh my God!”

