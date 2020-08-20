DEPUTY DIRECTOR ADMINISTRATION-1 POST- V/No. 7/2020

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategy/Policy Responsibilities

Spearhead and oversee the formulation of Administration policies, regulations and strategies in conformity with the Mandate of the Commission and in line with the National Police Service reform agenda;

Oversee implementation, interpretation and review of Administration policies, procedures and systems;

Provide leadership in the development of Administration strategy and;

Spearhead the development of Policies on Administration matters.

Spearheading service delivery initiatives;

Coordinate the development of policies, procedures and regulations related to Administration and review of existing legislation;

Coordinate the development of policies and procedures on Administration strategies and plans for the Commission; and

Coordinate the development of policies, procedures and regulations for stakeholder management.

Managerial Responsibilities

Set goals for Administration in the National Police Service in line with the Constitution and other National development priorities;

Coordinate preparation and implementation of annual Administration budget;

Oversee the preparation and implementation of work plans ;

Spearhead effective planning, designing and evaluating Administration related initiatives that promote National Police Service Commission strategic goals;

Drive Change Management strategies to foster organizational values aligned to the Commission’s Vision and Mission.

Requirements for Appointment

Master’s degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor degree in Public Administration, Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Member of a relevant professional body;

A Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized Institution;

Twelve(12)years of service, of which three (3)must be of similar experience in a comparable position from a reputable organization; and

Meet the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements should submit their applications using NPSC Job application form 2020.

The filled Job application form should be scanned and send it with detailed curriculum vitae (Not Certificates) to the following email address: recruitment@npsc.go.ke so as to reach the address shown below (clearly stating the reference number in the form ) by the close of business on or before 8th September, 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

The Chief Executive Officer

National Police Service Commission

SkyPark Building, Westlands

P.O. Box 47363-00100 NAIROBI

Shortlisted candidates for the positions of Directors, Deputy Directors and Managers would be required to satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting a HELB clearance certificate, Tax compliance from KRA and clearance from EACC.

NB: National Police Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Persons with disabilities and from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply. Only qualified candidates shall be contacted. Do not deliver any hard copy applications nor send through post.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.