Exciting Accounts Assistant Job Opportunity
Our client is a leading FMCG manufacturer with a huge market footprint in the confectionery and beverages market in Kenya and the region.
They seek to recruit a qualified, experienced self driven and savvy individual for the Position of Accounts Assistant.
Job title: Accounts Assistant – Payables
Department: Finance
Reports to: Chief Accountant
Salary Range: Kshs 40,000 – 50,000 Gross
No of Positions: 1 (One)
Location: Nairobi
Placement: Immediate
Main Purpose of the Job: The main purpose of the job is to initiate payments as per approved payment terms and plan.
Key Deliverables for the Position
- To ensure vendors are paid as per payment terms and plan.
- To ensure Directors personal payments are done as advised.
- To ensure statutory deductions payments are done before the deadline date.
Key Responsibilities:
- Executing the departmental strategy through processes and procedures/standards achieve the institution’s objectives.
- Bank reconciliation.
- Suppliers’ reconciliation and follow up on reconciling items.
- Make payments, posting and allocation.
- Filing of withholding tax and withholding VAT.
- Preparation of monthly payment plan.
- Bank correspondence and collection of original import documents for Application of letter of credit.
- Benchmarking and implementing best practices in manufacturing & respective areas of work.
- Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.
Key indicators and accountabilities
Key Interfaces
- Internal – IMPEX, Supply Chain, Payroll, Human Resource, Insurance Depart and Security.
- External – Vendors, Consultants, Banks, KRA, NSSF and NHIF.
Qualifications and work experience
- A holder of a business related degree.
- A holder of a CPA Part III.
- At-least 2 year(s) relevant experience.
- Basic Computer Skills (MS Word, Excel, PPT).
- Some exposure to accounting software will be beneficial.
Other Job Specifications
General Skills
- Keen on Details.
- Communication Skills
- Customer Service Skills
- Quick learner.
Behavior
- Customer Centric.
- Ownership.
- Continuous Improvement.
- Leadership.
Applications Procedure
If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful Finance Career move in the rewarding FMCG sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:
The Recruiter.
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.
Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate current and expected salary in your application subject line, Cover Letter or CV.
Note:
Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
Closing date for applications is Friday 28th August 2020
Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.