Exciting Accounts Assistant Job Opportunity

Our client is a leading FMCG manufacturer with a huge market footprint in the confectionery and beverages market in Kenya and the region.

They seek to recruit a qualified, experienced self driven and savvy individual for the Position of Accounts Assistant.

Job title: Accounts Assistant – Payables

Department: Finance

Reports to: Chief Accountant

Salary Range: Kshs 40,000 – 50,000 Gross

No of Positions: 1 (One)

Location: Nairobi

Placement: Immediate

Main Purpose of the Job: The main purpose of the job is to initiate payments as per approved payment terms and plan.

Key Deliverables for the Position

To ensure vendors are paid as per payment terms and plan.

To ensure Directors personal payments are done as advised.

To ensure statutory deductions payments are done before the deadline date.

Key Responsibilities:

Executing the departmental strategy through processes and procedures/standards achieve the institution’s objectives.

Bank reconciliation.

Suppliers’ reconciliation and follow up on reconciling items.

Make payments, posting and allocation.

Filing of withholding tax and withholding VAT.

Preparation of monthly payment plan.

Bank correspondence and collection of original import documents for Application of letter of credit.

Benchmarking and implementing best practices in manufacturing & respective areas of work.

Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.

Key indicators and accountabilities

Key Interfaces

Internal – IMPEX, Supply Chain, Payroll, Human Resource, Insurance Depart and Security.

External – Vendors, Consultants, Banks, KRA, NSSF and NHIF.

Qualifications and work experience

A holder of a business related degree.

A holder of a CPA Part III.

At-least 2 year(s) relevant experience.

Basic Computer Skills (MS Word, Excel, PPT).

Some exposure to accounting software will be beneficial.

Other Job Specifications

General Skills

Keen on Details.

Communication Skills

Customer Service Skills

Quick learner.

Behavior

Customer Centric.

Ownership.

Continuous Improvement.

Leadership.

Applications Procedure

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful Finance Career move in the rewarding FMCG sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter.

Esquire Consultants.

P.O Box 76883-00620,

Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate current and expected salary in your application subject line, Cover Letter or CV.

Note:

Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.

Closing date for applications is Friday 28th August 2020

Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.