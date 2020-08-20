Exciting Accounts Assistant Job Opportunity

Our client is a leading FMCG manufacturer with a huge market footprint in the confectionery and beverages market in Kenya and the region.

They seek to recruit a qualified, experienced self driven and savvy individual for the Position of Accounts Assistant.

Job title: Accounts Assistant – Payables

Department: Finance

Reports to: Chief Accountant

Salary Range: Kshs 40,000 – 50,000 Gross

No of Positions: 1 (One)

Location: Nairobi

Placement: Immediate

Main Purpose of the Job: The main purpose of the job is to initiate payments as per approved payment terms and plan.

Key Deliverables for the Position

  • To ensure vendors are paid as per payment terms and plan.
  • To ensure Directors personal payments are done as advised.
  • To ensure statutory deductions payments are done before the deadline date.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Executing the departmental strategy through processes and procedures/standards achieve the institution’s objectives.
  • Bank reconciliation.
  • Suppliers’ reconciliation and follow up on reconciling items.
  • Make payments, posting and allocation.
  • Filing of withholding tax and withholding VAT.
  • Preparation of monthly payment plan.
  • Bank correspondence and collection of original import documents for Application of letter of credit.
  • Benchmarking and implementing best practices in manufacturing & respective areas of work.
  • Implementing product quality, customer & Service Excellence and Change initiatives to achieve desired business plans and culture.

Key indicators and accountabilities

Key Interfaces

  • Internal – IMPEX, Supply Chain, Payroll, Human Resource, Insurance Depart and Security.
  • External – Vendors, Consultants, Banks, KRA, NSSF and NHIF.

Qualifications and work experience

  • A holder of a business related degree.
  • A holder of a CPA Part III.
  • At-least 2 year(s) relevant experience.
  • Basic Computer Skills (MS Word, Excel, PPT).
  • Some exposure to accounting software will be beneficial.

Other Job Specifications

General Skills

  • Keen on Details.
  • Communication Skills
  • Customer Service Skills
  • Quick learner.

Behavior

  • Customer Centric.
  • Ownership.
  • Continuous Improvement.
  • Leadership.

Applications Procedure

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful Finance Career move in the rewarding FMCG sector, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter.
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate current and expected salary in your application subject line, Cover Letter or CV.

Note:

Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.

Closing date for applications is Friday 28th August 2020

Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

